Video: Chelsea ace Timo Werner produces sensational mid-air backheel assist for Marco Reus during Germany vs Armenia

In the 34th minute of this evening’s World Cup qualifier between Germany and Armenia, Chelsea striker Timo Werner did something spectacular – and it wasn’t his goal, which came ten minutes later…

Serge Gnabry had the ball deep on the right-wing and picked out the penetrating run of Timo Werner with a lovely pass over the top.

Werner jumped up and played the ball into the path of Marco Reus with a jaw-dropping backheel flick.

The audacious attempt, which Werner somehow pulled pulled off in mid-air, bounced the ball towards Reus and the Borussia Dortmund man hammered the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-0.

Germany’s Chelsea contingent always seem to fare well during the in-season international breaks, Werner has followed up on the win against Liechtenstein, in which he scored his first goal of the season.

