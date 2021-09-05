In the 34th minute of this evening’s World Cup qualifier between Germany and Armenia, Chelsea striker Timo Werner did something spectacular – and it wasn’t his goal, which came ten minutes later…
Serge Gnabry had the ball deep on the right-wing and picked out the penetrating run of Timo Werner with a lovely pass over the top.
Werner jumped up and played the ball into the path of Marco Reus with a jaw-dropping backheel flick.
The audacious attempt, which Werner somehow pulled pulled off in mid-air, bounced the ball towards Reus and the Borussia Dortmund man hammered the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-0.
See More: (Video) Chelsea striker Timo Werner puts struggles behind him to net for Germany for second consecutive game
Timo Werner Back-Heel Assist vs. Armenia#GER 3-0 #ARM hope you seeing this lukaku ? pic.twitter.com/NKeV8kwTzd
— omo iya eleja ? (@FRANKOVIC7) September 5, 2021
Pictures from Look Sport.
Germany’s Chelsea contingent always seem to fare well during the in-season international breaks, Werner has followed up on the win against Liechtenstein, in which he scored his first goal of the season.