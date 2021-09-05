(Video) Chelsea striker Timo Werner puts struggles behind him to net for Germany for second consecutive game

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored his second goal in as many games for Germany during their clash with Armenia this evening.

Werner endured a difficult start to life at Chelsea. He was unable to produce the sort of goal-scoring figures that he was putting up with RB Leipzig.

Still, finishing your debut campaign at a club as a European champion is not bad going. It was far from a disaster, and it’s still early days in his Blues career.

There may well be a Timo Werner resurgence on the horizon, with new Germany manager Hansi Flick clearly understanding how to get the best out of him.

Werner scored for Germany last time out against Liechtenstein – he’s only gone and bagged again tonight against Armenia.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

MORE: (Video) Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku scores with typically ruthless finish on his 100th appearance for Belgium

More Stories / Latest News
Videos: Brazilian police stop Argentina vs Brazil in attempt to detain Premier League stars due to Covid-19 protocol issue
(Video) Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku scores with typically ruthless finish on his 100th appearance for Belgium
(Photos) – Everton outcast James Rodriguez appears to vape on lovely yacht during break in Ibiza

Granted, Werner hasn’t been facing off against Premier League standard opposition, but finding the back of the net will do WONDERS for his confidence.

Werner must have felt as though the universe was against him at times last season. If he gets the rub of the green this time around, he could have an excellent campaign.

We are yet to see him get the nod to start alongside Romelu Lukaku, playing off of Chelsea’s brute of a Belgian. That has the possibility to be a truly frightening pairing.

More Stories Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.