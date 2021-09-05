(Video) Chelsea striker Timo Werner puts struggles behind him to net for Germany for second consecutive game

Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored his second goal in as many games for Germany during their clash with Armenia this evening.

Werner endured a difficult start to life at Chelsea. He was unable to produce the sort of goal-scoring figures that he was putting up with RB Leipzig.

Still, finishing your debut campaign at a club as a European champion is not bad going. It was far from a disaster, and it’s still early days in his Blues career.

There may well be a Timo Werner resurgence on the horizon, with new Germany manager Hansi Flick clearly understanding how to get the best out of him.

Werner scored for Germany last time out against Liechtenstein – he’s only gone and bagged again tonight against Armenia.

Granted, Werner hasn’t been facing off against Premier League standard opposition, but finding the back of the net will do WONDERS for his confidence.

Werner must have felt as though the universe was against him at times last season. If he gets the rub of the green this time around, he could have an excellent campaign.

We are yet to see him get the nod to start alongside Romelu Lukaku, playing off of Chelsea’s brute of a Belgian. That has the possibility to be a truly frightening pairing.