Although it’s been a while since former Arsenal star, David Luiz, could be considered as a truly world class centre-back, the fact that the Brazilian hasn’t been able to find a club since being released is strange to say the least.

At 34, he has at least a year or two left in him at the highest level, but there’ve been no takers for his services across the summer.

According to the Daily Star, the defender is now considering joining Serie A new boys, Salernitana, who are also expected to sign Frank Ribery on Monday.

MORE: Carra weighs in on Salah wages row

Perhaps the news of where Luiz is now considering plying his trade could prick up the ears of a few teams looking for an experienced centre-back with international pedigree.

It appears they’ll need to move quickly as Salernitana as the Daily Star report that Italian journalist, Rudy Galetti, believes contact has already been initiated with a meeting planned shortly.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United legend Patrice Evra’s brilliant Twitter post after Sir Alex Ferguson lunch Tottenham will heavily fine their three South American stars for disobeying club instructions during international week Barcelona to read Gerard Pique the riot act after unauthorised surfing session

Were they to acquire Luiz, it would signal a real coup for the club and would certainly signal their intent after losing their opening two matches of the season.

For the player himself, it would be a chance to prove to the doubters that he still has what it takes to perform and, potentially, earn him one final move at the end of the season, contract terms depending.

Frankly, he’d have done no worse than the current defensive pairing Arsenal have, so perhaps wages were a sticking point for the Gunners when deciding whether to renew him or not.