Mikel Arteta faces a battle if he wants to land one of Arsenal’s reported long-term targets.

The Sun note via a tweet from Italian journalist Nicolo Schira that Ajax goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has rejected the Dutch side’s offer of a new contract, and as such he will leave the club next summer at the latest.

Calciomercato note that Inter are looking seriously at Onana’s situation as they prepare for life after Samir Handanovic.

The custodian would be available for a fee in January, or for free next summer, so if the Gunners want to be considered as a potential destination, they’ve a few months to convince the player.

Aside from his ban from the sport after mistakenly taking his wife’s (banned) medication, Onana’s star has been consistently on the rise ever since he came to prominence in Barcelona’s youth teams.

Having been out of the game for some nine months and then being forced to train with the Ajax youth team according to The Sun, it’s clear the keeper will be champing at the bit to prove he can still do a job at the highest level.

Whether Arsenal will get the chance of acquiring Onana given Inter’s strong interest remains to be seen.