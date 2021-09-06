Arsenal star’s potential transfer away in doubt due to wage demands

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny could reportedly see a transfer to Turkey fall through due to his wage demands.

The Egypt international has not been a regular for Mikel Arteta’s side and it makes sense that he could be one of the players made available as the transfer window remains open for Turkish clubs.

However, according to a report from Milliyet, Elneny has put off Galatasaray due to his high wage demands, even though Arsenal cleared the club to hold talks over signing the player.

It’s also suggested that Besiktas are interested in Elneny, with the 29-year-old having previously enjoyed a loan spell there in the 2019/20 season.

Arsenal signed Albert Sambi Lokonga in midfield this summer, so will hope to have enough depth in that department, even though Elneny could be following Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi in leaving the Emirates Stadium this season.

Arsenal also have the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in that department, though the latter has had numerous injury troubles since joining the Gunners last summer, so it might be unwise to rely on him too much.

