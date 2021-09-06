It hasn’t been the best international break for one USMNT player in particular.

Ahead of the USA v Canada World Cup qualifier, Juventus’ Weston McKennie, who is being targeted by Aston Villa according to The Sun, was withdrawn by his own team’s management for a Covid protocol violation.

McKennie was quick to take to social media according to Goal.com in order to offer his apologies.

However, given the final score of 1-1, his actions may well be frowned upon by the powers that be, as, with respect, the USA would normally expect to defeat their rivals.

With another match to be played on Wednesday against Honduras, it isn’t immediately clear whether McKennie will be available for selection or not.

No further details have been provided by the US camp, so the seriousness of the violation is unknown at this stage.

What’s clear is that his absence has caused a real problem for his country when they can well do without it.