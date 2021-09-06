It never rains but it pours for Barcelona at present, and Ronald Koeman has been hit by another injury blow that he could’ve done without.

Whilst on international duty with the USA, Sergino Dest suffered an ankle knock against Canada in their World Cup qualifier and had to be withdrawn just before half-time according to Goal.com.

Under normal circumstances, whilst inconvenient, the Catalans would be able to cover his absence with relative ease.

However, the recent sale of Emerson Royal to Tottenham has left them light in the right-back slot.

Sergi Roberto would normally be relied upon in such a scenario, but he too is out, after fracturing a rib against Getafe, per Barcelona’s official website.

Given that Barca’s next two fixtures are against a Sevilla side that have started their La Liga campaign well, and a Champions League date against Bayern Munich, who beat them 8-2 in their last meeting, Koeman is likely to make a formational change to account for the injuries.

How much that will affect them will be seen in due course.