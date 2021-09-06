Brazilian Football Confederation releases statement over suspended Brazil-Argentina match

Brazil and Argentina were supposed to play a FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture in the Copa America final rematch. However, the game didn’t occur as Brazilian health authorities stopped it, despite the match already underway in São Paulo.

The Brazilian Football Confederation has issued a statement in which it values ??its vision in this regard after the match ended up being suspended. Brazils governing body stated that they deeply regret what occurred on the pitch and that the situation could’ve been handled better.

“The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) deeply regrets the events that ended up causing the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina, valid for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. CBF defends the implementation of the most rigorous health protocols and complies with them in their entirety,” the statement said.

“However, we emphasize that we were absolutely surprised by the moment in which the action of the National Health Surveillance Agency took place, with the party already started since Anvisa could have exercised its activity in a much more effective way. adequate at different times and days before the game.”

In Brazil, the local health authorities have England on their red list regarding the ongoing pandemic. As a result, anyone traveling to the South American from England needs to quarantine for 14 days.

This issue is aimed at the four players who’ve come from the Premier League in Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, Emi Buendia, and Emiliano Martinez. There were talks that all four would be fined and departed, but when three of the four started the match against Brazil, it seemed as though everything would be okay.