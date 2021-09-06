Romelu Lukaku has issued some concerning injury news ahead of his Chelsea return.

The striker arrived back at Chelsea on a big-money deal this summer and has already had an impact, helping his new side pick up seven points from their first three games.

But he has spent the last week doing his best work for Belgium, helping the Red Devils pick up two wins from two games with wins over Estonia and Czech Republic.

Lukaku scored three goals across those two games, though he picked up a yellow card in the latter, meaning he will return to Chelsea early, suspended for Belgium’s clash with Belarus on Wednesday.

Though, there is some concerning news in that Lukaku has seen a thigh injury reoccur during international duty.

The former Inter Milan star has revealed he will need a scan before returning to Chelsea, even if there are suggestions he will be fit to face Aston Villa this weekend.

Lukaku told reporters in Belgium, as reported by West London Sport: “I’ll have a scan of my thigh first – I have been struggling with a minor issue for a while. Then I will return to Chelsea.”