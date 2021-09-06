Jorginho’s agent has hinted the midfielder could walk away from Stamford Bridge in the not too distant future.

The 29-year-old has been excellent for the Blues since his arrival from Napoli in 2018 and he is now just one game away from his 100th Premier League appearance.

The Italian star played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s Champions League-winning campaign of last, and he went on to continue his successful season by lifting the Euro 2020 title with Italy.

But with less than two years remaining on his contract, it is unclear where Jorginho’s long-term future lies.

And that question was put to the midfielder’s often outspoken agent Joao Santos, who hinted Jorginho could be on the move after his current deal.

“He has a contract with Chelsea until [June] 2023,” Santos told Radio Bianconera, via Goal. “Obviously, it would be a dream for him to return to Italy, hopefully after winning the World Cup.

“We’ll have to see what the market looks like in a couple of years and what the other situations are.”

That would appear a concerning comment for Chelsea fans, but looked at another way, it doesn’t seem as though Jorginho has any plans to leave before the end of his contract.

And with the midfielder in his prime at the age of 29, Chelsea would still get his best years even if he was to leave in just under two years’ time.

By the time Jorginho’s deal does end, he will be 31 years of age, and that means he would only be offered a short-term deal anyway given the Blues’ policy with older players.

With that in mind, there is no need for panic for Chelsea fans, especially given the open nature of the comments which suggest a decision is not even close to being made.