It hasn’t been a particularly great international break for one Manchester City star, after back spasms and a positive Covid test ruined any chance he had of staking a claim for future World Cup qualifiers.

When the US men’s national team took on El Salvador in the opening fixture of this round of games, Zack Steffen was absent and didn’t travel with the team because of back spasms according to AS.

If the goalkeeper thought that things would get better, he was sorely mistaken as he also missed the game against Canada on Sunday night after testing positive for Covid.

MORE: Carra weighs in on Salah wages row

He’ll also miss the final World Cup qualifier of this international break as a result.

Ahead of the fixture against Leicester City, Steffen’s absence could hand Pep Guardiola a real issue.

More Stories / Latest News “A top, top player” – Liverpool summer signing earns big praise from Reds team-mate Arsenal star’s potential transfer away in doubt due to wage demands Aston Villa target withdrawn from international duty by USMNT after violating team protocol

If Emerson were to be injured or ill in the meantime, it would leave 36-year-old Scott Carson as City’s only recognised keeper to play against the Foxes.