By the end of last season, Manchester United loanee, Jesse Lingard, had helped West Ham into the Europa League, and given himself a personal shot in the arm in terms of his confidence levels in his own ability.

His six-month loan was so successful, that it wasn’t a surprise when David Moyes intimated that he wanted to sign him permanently.

Ultimately, the player decided he wanted to make things work back at Old Trafford, but United’s late window capture of Cristiano Ronaldo may have changed the landscape.

TalkSPORT’s Danny Murphy was amazed that the player returned in the first place.