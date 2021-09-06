Exclusive: Everton striker attracting interest from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs

Everton striker Lewis Dobbin is attracting interest from several Premier League and Bundesliga clubs, CaughtOffside understands.

Dobbin, 18, has earned acclaim while coming up through Everton’s youth ranks as a result of his intelligent movement and efficient finishing.

He made his first appearance for the Toffees’ senior team during a pre-season friendly vs Manchester United at Old Trafford last month.

The striker looks to have a bright future ahead of him in the game, but has less than 12 months left to run on his Everton contract.

With Dobbin soon to be available on a free, CaughtOffside understands that interest in securing his services is intensifying.

Dobbin is understood to be wanted by several Premier League and Bundesliga clubs, which is testament to how highly he is rated within youth football.

The natural next step up for Dobbin will be to get senior minutes under his belt in order to continue his development.

With his contract having so little time left to run, he will be deliberating his next move, and whether that could be away from Goodison Park.

If Dobbin did make the decision to leave Everton after eight years with the Merseyside club, there will be no shortage of offers on the table.