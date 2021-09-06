It’s been 39 years since former Paris Saint-Germain and France international, Jean-Pierre Adams, was placed in a coma for routine knee surgery.

However, on Monday, aged 73, Adams passed away without ever having regaining consciousness, according to the Mirror.

The Guardian recall that he was just 34 years of age when he went to a hospital in Lyon on March 17, 1982, for the operation.

A mix up with the anaesthetic meant that, rather than knocking him out for the usual few hours, it would keep him in a coma for the rest of his life.

Back in 2007, his wife, Bernadette, was quoted by The Guardian as saying that: “Jean-Pierre feels, smells, hears, jumps when a dog barks. But he cannot see.”

His condition hadn’t changed for better or worse since then, until the news that he had finally succumbed and passed away.

It’s unclear at this stage if the French authorities, PSG and one of his other teams, Nimes, will honour him in some way or not.