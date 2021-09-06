Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed Daniel James to become a success at Leeds United.

James completed a deadline day move to Elland Road from Manchester United, moving on amid increased competition at Old Trafford.

The Wales international had tried to join Leeds previously before the rug was pulled on his move from Swansea City.

But after a couple of years at United, he has got his move to the Whites, and Wright believes the winger will be hit at Elland Road.

“I’ve got to say, Daniel James, his output today with his tackles, his interceptions, creating chances,” Wright said on ITV, via Wales Online.

“(I’m) very excited to see how he’s going to get on at Leeds. It was a very, very good performance from him (for Wales against Belarus).

“The thing with him, he’s so energetic. He’s so willing, he’s a willing runner, he never stops working.

“Today, the take-ons. He had the most take-ons today, creating, working back, interceptions.

“You watch him and he’s doing all that, and you can envisage him at Leeds and what he’s capable of doing.

“It’s an exciting time for Leeds and him, it will be a good move for him.”

James played an important role for United during his time at Old Trafford, but ultimately, he was going to find regular game time too hard to come by following the arrival of Jadon Sancho this summer.

MORE: Murphy amazed Lingard chose United stay

He now joined a Leeds side that should be suited to his game, given Marcelo Bielsa’s love for a dynamic style of play and quick wingers.

Beyond the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and some of the other huge-money transfers, James could yet prove to be one of the most exciting signings of the summer in the Premier League.