Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has earned big praise from Nat Phillips after making the move to Anfield from RB Leipzig this summer.

The Frenchman shone in his time in the Bundesliga and has been tipped for a big future in the game, though we’re yet to see much of him in the Premier League as he’s not yet been used regularly by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Still, Phillips is clearly impressed by Konate and the way he’s settled in, so that can perhaps serve as encouragement for Liverpool fans as they hope to see the 22-year-old step up and become a first-team regular in the near future.

“He’s slotted in perfectly,” Phillips told the Liverpool Echo.

“As a person he gets on with the lads really well, he’s not shy but he looks like he really wants to learn and improve. He’s motivated and works hard.

“From what I’ve seen of him in pre-season, he looks like a top, top player and a top defender.

“Physically he’s unbelievable. He’s so young and still has plenty of time to improve and I’m sure he will do that at Liverpool.”

LFC had so many problems with injuries at the back last season, so the presence of Konate should be very important in case the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez continue to miss a lot of games.

Liverpool had a quiet summer in the transfer market, so all eyes will be on their only major signing in Konate once he becomes more of a regular.