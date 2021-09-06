It’s been quite the international week so far, with things happening off the pitch surpassing the action on it.

In Brazil, health authority officials came onto the pitch in the middle of the game in order to deport four Argentinian players for not following Covid protocols, an action which meant that the game was suspended.

If that were not a surreal enough moment, things in Guinea took things up a notch.

According to the BBC, soldiers in the country attempted a coup to overthrow the current administration for various matters including rampant corruption.

Unfortunately, that’s had a knock-on effect for sportsmen in the country, as the national football team were due to take on Morocco in a World Cup qualifier on Monday.

With safety unable to be guaranteed, Liverpool’s Naby Keita is just one player to be effectively stuck in his homeland, according to Empire of the Kop.

The matter is clearly out of FIFA’s jurisdiction, and it’s not certain when, or if, the fixture can be played, however, the safety of all is paramount.

A potentially volatile situation could get out of hand at any moment, so for Keita and his colleagues, staying safe and well remains the priority until arrangements can be made to fly everyone home.

Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and his team-mates already appear to be out of harm’s way, per a text sent by the player late on Sunday night.