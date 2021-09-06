Liverpool sweat on forward’s fitness ahead of Premier League clash with Leeds United

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Harvey Elliott ahead of their trip to Elland Road this weekend.

The Reds have enjoyed a solid start to the season, picking up seven points from their first three games, and young winger Elliott has been central to that.

The 18-year-old came off the bench in Liverpool’s opening game and has started their last two games, against Burnley and Chelsea respectively.

Elliott appears to be a big part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans for this season, but his participation against Leeds United is in doubt.

That’s because he picked up an injury during international duty for England under-21s and had to be released from the squad.

Having said that, The Athletic say Liverpool are ‘hopeful’ that Elliott can return in time and that he will be examined ahead of the trip to Yorkshire.

If the young winger doesn’t make it for the Leeds United clash, he will be hoping to feature in the Champions League meeting with AC Milan the following Wednesday.

