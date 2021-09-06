Man United fans set to be barred from attending the UCL game vs Young Boys in Switzerland

UEFA had put themselves in a tough spot by banning away fans in the qualifying rounds for their major competitions this season, especially when you consider the timing was very close to having Euro 2020 across multiple countries with traveling fans.

That ruling was never going to hold up for the group stages as there’s too much money involved and advertisers want to see stadiums full of home and away fans, so it appears that most games will allow that to happen.

Of course it’s still down to each individual country and their rules, and it appears The Athletic has reported that Man United fans face some bad news surrounding the fixture away to Young Boys.

The problem is that they want to see a full EU/Swiss vaccination certificate and any NHS version isn’t going to suffice at this stage, so it means United fans from the UK will be barred from entering.

The club are pushing for them to change or relax that stance, but the Swiss giants aren’t releasing any away tickets at this stage and it appears that UEFA may need to get involved.