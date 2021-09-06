Marcus Rashford has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest post on social media.

Ronaldo is now back at United having completed his return from Juventus ahead of the transfer deadline.

And having picked up a suspension in international duty, he has also returned early to Manchester, dismissed from the Portugal camp.

Upon returning to Manchester, Ronaldo enjoyed a day in the sun with his family and posted images along with the caption: “Who said there was no sun in Manchester” in Portuguese.

And one of his new United teammates in Rashford reached out to reply to Ronaldo with a sweet line.

The currently injured England star said: “You’ve brought the sunshine with you brother,” along with a heart emoji.

Rashford is currently out having undergone shoulder surgery just before the season, but when he does return, he will be hoping to play alongside Ronaldo in United’s front-line with both likely to get plenty of starts at Old Trafford this season.