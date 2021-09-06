Arsenal look to have been given some hope of sealing a transfer deal for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana in the near future.

The Gunners were strongly linked with Onana earlier in the summer, but ended up pursuing Aaron Ramsdale instead, with the England international arriving from Sheffield United to provide competition for Bernd Leno.

However, Leno’s future at the Emirates Stadium remains in some doubt, so it could be that Onana will soon be on Arsenal’s radar again.

If that is the case, then the north London giants have been given hope of signing the Cameroon international, with Ajax chief Marc Overmars making it clear it’s possible the player will be on the move in the near future.

When asked about Onana’s future, Overmars said: “It is possible that he will leave in the winter, but that must yield a decent amount. It must go both ways. If the amount is not sufficient, then [he will leave] in July for nothing.

“We tried for a long time to extend the contract, that didn’t work. We gave the last window the space to make a transfer, that didn’t work either. As a club we also have to continue.

“We have recruited two keepers. Jay Gorter, a talent that we are trying to put in Ajax 1 in the future and Remko Pasveer for the short term. As a club we have to move on and then we can’t wait for, in this case, André.”

Arsenal fans would surely welcome the signing of Onana, who has proven himself to be a fine shot-stopper in his time in Amsterdam.