Atletico Madrid release third kit that looks like 'Where's Wally?' outfit

Atletico Madrid
The multi-billion pound football shirt industry shows no sign of letting up in the foreseeable future, with clubs everywhere going out of their way to find something, new, different or exciting for their supporters to wear.

Tottenham Hotspur recently went intergalactic with their planet themed away shirt, whilst third and fourth kits, as well as special kits for one-off games are now a common sight.

On Monday, La Liga reigning champions, Atletico Madrid, released their third shirt, and there’s a touch of the ‘Where’s Wally?’ about it.

