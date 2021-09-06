Photo: Huge boost for Arsenal as injury-prone star spotted in training

The early international break may not have been appreciated by everyone, but it probably came at a good time for Arsenal as they look to reset and get their season back on track.

They would expect to win against Brentford so that defeat will hurt, but in normal circumstances losing to Chelsea and Man City isn’t a total disaster.

Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta, the sheer manner of the defeat and the capitulation against City was troubling on many levels, so at least there’s some good news with Thomas Partey being spotted in training today:

He didn’t get a proper chance to have a sustained run in the team last season due to arriving late in the extended summer window and little injuries which kept disrupting his momentum throughout the season, but having him at his best can only improve Arsenal compared to what the fans have seen to start the season.

Mikel Arteta is under pressure just now and the upcoming game away to Burnley looks exactly like the type of fixture where Arsenal will concede some soft goals, so winning at home to Norwich this weekend is beyond vital for his future.