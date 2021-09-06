It was arguably one of the most unreal things to have ever happened in a game of football.

After a few minutes of the Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier, Brazilian health officials stormed the field in an attempt to deport La Albiceleste’s players that are based in England: Gio Lo Celso, Emi Buendia, Emi Martinez and Cristian Romero.

The row, it would appear, escalated because of the apparent ignorance toward the Covid protocols in place, with the four not isolating.

Argentina dispute the facts, suggesting that the governing body, Conmebol, were kept informed at all times and at no point were the visitors advised that the players couldn’t play.

FIFA are already involved, given that the match falls under their jurisdiction, however, it’s not known what punishment, if any, they will administer.

Video of World Cup qualifier being stopped in Brazil over English-based Argentina players’ quarantine status with health officials going on the pitch pic.twitter.com/vKFvcdIycG — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) September 5, 2021

Technically, Brazil should have to forfeit the match and three points, meaning they would ‘lose’ a home World Cup qualifier for the first time ever, given that the issue has stemmed from their end.

However, the issues surrounding the Covid protocols can’t be ignored, and therefore it could be Argentina that are punished.

A more likely outcome is that the match will be replayed at a neutral venue at a date to be advised.