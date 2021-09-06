It was one of the transfer soap operas of the summer window, and without a conclusion, it’s a story that’s set to run and run for a few months more at least.
Paris Saint-Germain still have the services of Kylian Mbappe at their disposal, despite the Frenchman professing a clear desire to leave the club and move to Real Madrid.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi also remains confident that the Ligue Un giants will retain the World Cup winner after the 2021/22 campaign according to The Athletic.
That’s likely to be as much to do with the fact that Lionel Messi has joined Neymar and Mbappe in PSG’s front line.
MORE: Carra weighs in on Salah wages row
The trio surely make the most feared attacking triumvirate in European football history.
If they’re able to contribute to a season which ends in PSG’s first-ever Champions League title, it would be much harder for Mbappe to walk away in 12 months time.
Money is no object for his current club, so the fact he would leave for free and a subsequently more lucrative deal with Los Blancos than he would’ve had this summer is of little consequence if earning potential is his true aim.