HUGE boost for Man Utd & Chelsea as £94m star issues transfer ultimatum

Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly look to have been given a huge transfer boost in their pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

The England international has been one of the finest players in the Premier League in recent times, and is clearly also one of the best young players in Europe in his position.

It seems only a matter of time before Rice earns himself a move to a bigger club, and United and Chelsea have been most strongly linked with him in recent months.

Latest reports claim that Rice has now informed West Ham that he won’t be signing a new contract as he looks to pressure the Hammers into a sale in the near future.

The 22-year-old is expected to cost around £94million, and it’s previously been reported that he’s not happy with having such a high asking price.

Rice will no doubt hope that this latest move will help him get the transfer he wants, and Man Utd and Chelsea will surely be encouraged by this development.

Declan Rice wants to leave West Ham
Rice had a spell at Stamford Bridge as a youngster and it makes sense that the Blues will be keen to bring him back after witnessing his remarkable rise in the last few years.

United, meanwhile, could do with a long-term replacement for the ageing Nemanja Matic, and for an upgrade on the inconsistent Fred in midfield.

