The 2021/22 La Liga season isn’t even four games old yet, and Ronald Koeman is already on a collision course with his president, Joan Laporta, at Barcelona.

Ahead of the their next fixture, a top-of-the-table clash against Sevilla, the latter has made it quite clear that he expects to see some squad changes in the Barca first team.

According to MARCA, Koeman has been told in no uncertain terms that he must play both Riqui Puig and Samuel Umtiti more.

That’s despite the fact that Puig hasn’t convinced Barcelona’s last three managers, and Umtiti was virtually on his way out of the Camp Nou this summer.

The Dutchman is a strong-willed manager who knows his own mind, and is unlikely to be swayed by Laporta’s directives.

Puig was told in no uncertain terms by his coach last season just why he’d hardly be given any match time under him, but the player has toughed it out and now has an ally in the president.

The French centre-back has long been out of the picture, and if he is to be played ahead of those far more deserving because of current form, it’s bound to lead to further issues down the line.