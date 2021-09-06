The agent of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has spoken out on the transfer move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Van de Beek has struggled for playing time since joining the Red Devils last summer, and it seems the Netherlands international’s representative, Guido Albers, is now even more pessimistic about his client’s playing opportunities after the signing of Ronaldo.

Ronaldo sealed a late move to United from Juventus, and is sure to be a regular starter in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who looked in need of more of a goal threat up front.

Van de Beek’s agent, however, is concerned that it might indirectly threaten Van de Beek’s chances of getting into the team, as Ronaldo could feature in a wide role, which would then push Paul Pogba back into the centre.

Pogba has mostly played on the left so far this season, but if he’s back in the middle it would mean even more competition in the position Van de Beek plays in.

“Cristiano arrived on Friday which we knew was bad news for us. Pogba plays on the left, and with Cristiano’s arrival it means another extra player in midfield, with Pogba moving away from the left,” Albers told Ziggo Sport, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

Man Utd supporters will surely be puzzled by the situation with Van de Beek, who looked a class act for most of his career at former club Ajax.

The 24-year-old perhaps didn’t look like an urgent priority for the club given their other options in midfield, but there’s surely a case for him getting at least a bit more playing time than he has.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside last week, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick described the Van de Beek saga as one of the most “bizarre” transfer situations he’d seen.