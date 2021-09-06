It’s a sign of just how far Arsenal have fallen that ‘Big Sam’ Allardyce is now being tipped to take over from Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

With respect, Allardyce was a good coach 20 years ago, but the game has moved on since then, and Allardyce hasn’t.

Arteta is experiencing the toughest moment of his fledgling managerial career it’s true, but at least he has the Gunners in his DNA and understands the right way for the team to be playing, even if he’s not getting the best out of them at present.

The match this coming weekend against Norwich is, already, a ‘must win’ for the north Londoners, just four games into the 2021/22 campaign.

If they were to lose that match against the team closest to them, by virtue of the Canaries scoring one goal to Arsenal’s none this season, then the Gunners hierarchy may consider making a change.

Tony Cascarino believes that there’s only one man for the job if that happens.

“If you look at what he (Allardyce) did to West Brom – I know they went down – but he certainly made them far better defensively,” he said on talkSPORT.

“He’d make Arsenal way better. I know some Arsenal fans don’t care about that, they want their teams to have flair, but I think Sam would undoubtedly do a better job than Arteta is doing at the moment.”