One of the transfer tussles of the last summer window involved Sevilla, Chelsea, Jules Kounde and Kurt Zouma.

Thomas Tuchel had decided that the latter was surplus to requirements, and a swap deal plus cash was mooted with the Andalusians.

However, at the initial stages of discussions, Zouma made it clear that he had no intention of moving out of London.

In order for Tuchel to continue to pursue the highly-rated French centre-back, he still needed to offload Zouma, with West Ham coming to the rescue and putting money back in Chelsea’s club coffers.

It’s believed that Kounde was pushing hard to leave for west London, however, the move failed to materialise despite his, and Chelsea’s best efforts.

Sevilla coach, Julen Lopetegui, has now attempted to explain why the deal broke down.

“Kounde in the end has stayed because the club has decided that it was the right thing to do based on the evaluation of the offers they may have had and for me, as a coach, that Jules stays is positive, without any doubt,” he said to Diario de Sevilla.

“[…] We trust that he will continue to grow with us and, above all, to perform, which is the most important thing.”

It remains to be seen whether the Blues will come back in with another offer in January.