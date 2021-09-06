Although there’s still the option for Tanguy Ndombele to make a name for himself at Tottenham Hotspur, it does seem that the 24-year-old Frenchman isn’t too interested in doing just that.

There are four months until the next transfer window opens, giving Ndombele ample opportunity, but assuming that the status quote remains the same as currently, then the north Londoners will seek to offload him at the earliest opportunity.

According to Calciomercato cited by the Daily Mail, Spurs could be looking to use the player as a makeweight to bring AC Milan’s Franck Kessie to White Hart Lane.

MORE: Carra weighs in on Salah’s wages row

The Ivorian is out of contract with the Rossoneri next summer, and it’s believed he has no intention of committing himself further.

To that end, a January move for the player makes sense, and Ndombele could be Tottenham’s trump card in the clamour for Kessie’s services given that PSG are also reported as being interested.

More Stories / Latest News HUGE boost for Man Utd & Chelsea as £94m star issues transfer ultimatum Ronald Koeman is already on another collision course with Joan Laporta at Barcelona PSG still hopeful of tying Kylian Mbappe to a new deal despite Real Madrid interest

In the meantime, Nuno Espirito Santo is likely to offer the welcome mat to Ndombele in the hope that it sparks off a run of form hitherto unseen from the player.