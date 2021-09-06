It’s not been the best of international weeks for the players of Tottenham Hotspur, who face hefty fines when they return home from duty with their respective countries.

Colombia’s Davinson Sanchez and Argentina’s Gio Le Celso and Cristian Romero are in hot water for defying club orders according to The Sun.

Apparently, the trio were all asked not to travel given the coronavirus restrictions that are still stopping free movement to certain areas of the globe.

The Argentinian pair were even at risk of being deported mid-match after Brazilian health officials stormed the pitch.

The Premier League are also believed to have issued a directive which insisted that players didn’t travel to Red List countries.

In any event, their stupidity will now see them having to quarantine upon arrival back into the UK, meaning they will be unavailable to Nuno Espirito Santo for the foreseeable future.

Daniel Levy will surely be keen to enforce the maximum punishment available in such a circumstance, and if they lose their places in the first team as a result, no one other than themselves can be blamed.