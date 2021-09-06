Tottenham will heavily fine their three South American stars for disobeying club instructions during international week

Tottenham FC
Posted by

It’s not been the best of international weeks for the players of Tottenham Hotspur, who face hefty fines when they return home from duty with their respective countries.

Colombia’s Davinson Sanchez and Argentina’s Gio Le Celso and Cristian Romero are in hot water for defying club orders according to The Sun.

Apparently, the trio were all asked not to travel given the coronavirus restrictions that are still stopping free movement to certain areas of the globe.

The Argentinian pair were even at risk of being deported mid-match after Brazilian health officials stormed the pitch.

MORE: Carra weighs in on Salah wages row

The Premier League are also believed to have issued a directive which insisted that players didn’t travel to Red List countries.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be furious with his three South American stars.

In any event, their stupidity will now see them having to quarantine upon arrival back into the UK, meaning they will be unavailable to Nuno Espirito Santo for the foreseeable future.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona to read Gerard Pique the riot act after unauthorised surfing session
Liverpool sweat on forward’s fitness ahead of Premier League clash with Leeds United
Video: Danny Murphy ‘amazed’ that Jesse Lingard chose to stay at Man United

Daniel Levy will surely be keen to enforce the maximum punishment available in such a circumstance, and if they lose their places in the first team as a result, no one other than themselves can be blamed.

More Stories Cristian Romero daniel levy Davinson Sanchez Gio Lo Celso Giovani Lo Celso Nuno Espirito Santo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.