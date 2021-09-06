Jesse Lingard has explained why he decided to mix his celebration with Cristiano Ronaldo’s after the Manchester United attacking midfielder scored for England against Andorra yesterday.

The 28-year-old netted a brace for the Three Lions as he continued the fine form he’s enjoyed for so much of 2021, ever since he left Man Utd to go out on loan to West Ham for the second half of last season.

Lingard is now back with Man Utd and will be playing alongside club legend Ronaldo this season after the Portugal international’s emotional return to Old Trafford from Juventus this summer, and it seems Lingard was keen to give his new team-mate a little welcome gift.

MORE: Rio Ferdinand admits he thinks Man Utd flop not good enough

After scoring his first goal last night, Lingard notably fused his trademark celebration with that of Ronaldo, and he was asked about it after the game.

“Me and Mason were thinking about celebrations this week and obviously we mixed my celebration with Cristiano’s and I said I’d do it if I scored,” Lingard told beIN Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“It’s a little welcoming gift for him. He’ll settle in very quickly and it will help the team tremendously this season.”

It sounds like Lingard is looking forward to playing alongside Ronaldo and who can blame him!