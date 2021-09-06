Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof says he welcomes the arrival of Raphael Varane.

Varane joined United on a cut-price deal this summer from Real Madrid due to his contract in the Spanish capital running down to less than one year.

And the general consensus is that it is a top signing for United who have needed a world-class defender to play alongside Harry Maguire.

The Reds improved significantly last season, finishing second and reaching the Europa League final, bu they still conceded too many sloppy goals.

And it’s hoping to signing of Varane – who has won all there is to win at club level as well as a World Cup for France – will help cure that issue.

But as ever when a new player comes in, existing players are impacted, and in this case, it is Lindelof who will likely lose his starting role.

The Swede has a fan in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the partnership of Maguire and Varane is likely to endure this season.

Though, even given that obvious eventuality, Lindelof says he welcomes the arrival of Varane.

“I think it’s great,” Lindelof told Fotballdirekt via the Manchester United website while on international duty. “I play in one of the world’s biggest clubs and it’s clear that you want good players.

MORE: Lingard sent warning over Man Utd stay despite England brace

“It’ll always be a competitive situation. I only see it as positive that we get good players into the club.

“It will only develop us. For my own part, I see no problem with it.

“Sometimes I may not play a match but, for me, it does absolutely nothing.

“I have played a lot the last two years and, last year, I had back problems and played with some pain.”

Lindelof is right to adopt the accepting attitude given he will get the chance to learn from one of the best centre-backs in the world this year and perhaps in coming seasons.

Not only that, but across a long season of Premier League, Champions League and cup football, Lindelof is still well placed to step in play plenty of minutes.