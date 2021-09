The United States and Canada were looking to grab a win as both drew in their opening FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixtures.

After a scoreless first half, the U.S. opened up the scoring with a goal from Brenden Aaronson. With the crowd on their side, the lead didn’t last long as Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies would speed past DeAndre Yedlin and put the ball on a tee for Cyle Larin to tie the match.

Larin will get credit for the goal, but much of the work was done by Davies.