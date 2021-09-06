Video: “The truth is that it makes me very sad” – Lionel Scaloni discusses the match suspension between Argentina and Brazil

Argentina and Brazil were six minutes into their FIFA World Cup Qualifying when the Brazilian health authorities interrupted the match, eventually being suspended. 

Once the match wouldn’t resume, Argentina’s national team manager Lionel Scaloni spoke to TyC Sports (via AS) about the incident. The 43-year-old stated that he’s disappointed with what transpired while not looking for someone to blame, leading to the suspension of the match.

“The truth is that it makes me very sad. I’m not looking for anyone to blame; what just happened is very sad. If something happened or did not happen, it was not the time to do it. It makes us very sad. It should be a party, enjoy to the best in the world, it ends in this. I don’t know what words to use,” Scaloni said.

There’s no further date when as to when these two sides will resume this match.

