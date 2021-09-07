Argentina U-20 manager states he didn’t falsify any documents for the four Argentine Premier League players

The fall out from the Brazil-Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixture that ended up suspended was that the four Argentine players from the Premier League falsified documents by not putting that they’ve been in England, which is on the country’s red list.

Another potential culprit in this incident to go along with the four players is Fernando Batista, the manager of the U-20 National Team, who faces accusations by ANVISA of falsifying the Argentines’ documents in the United Kingdom.

Batista appeared on ESPN Argentina (via AS) to deny the accusations and adding that he wasn’t in Venezuela, Brazil, or even Argentina. Instead, the Argentine tactician stated that he was in the United States and arrived in Argentina on Sunday.

“I have nothing to do with this. I was never in Venezuela. I did not touch Brazil; I did not touch Venezuela. I do not have the power to sign an affidavit. I am a coach,” Batista said.

I am angry that my name comes out, also with laughter, because perhaps in In Brazil there are many ‘Fernando Batista’, but it is a great coincidence that it is just Fernando Ariel Batista.”

Batista then commented on his initial reaction to the accusations made towards him regarding reportedly falsifying documents.

“Everything took me by surprise. I was leaving the River property, and they started calling me. I have nothing to do with this. I was out of the country, just last Sunday I arrived from the United States, and only now I came out of quarantine after the seventh day,” Batista said.

There are no further details on when or if this suspended game will resume as only six minutes were played.