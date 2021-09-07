Arsenal transfer news: Midfielder’s proposed move falls through over wage demands

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has reportedly been unable to reach an agreement with Besiktas over a move away from the Gunners.

Elneny has proven to be a shrewd signing by Arsenal, despite the reality that he has never been good enough to start regularly in their midfield.

The BBC reported at the time of his arrival in North London that the Gunners parted with £5m to get the deal done. At that price, you can’t really go wrong.

Elneny has gone on to make 132 appearances for Arsenal, scoring five goals and playing a hand in FA Cup and FA Community Shield triumphs.

His time as an Arsenal player now looks set to come to an end, but not before his contract expires in the summer of 2022.

As per Todo Fichajes, Elneny was in talks over the possibility of returning to Besiktas, the club where he spent the 2019/20 campaign out on loan.

However, the Egyptian’s wage demands proved to be impossible for Besiktas to meet, meaning he stays an Arsenal player for another year.

It would be neither in the best interests of Arsenal or Elneny to extend his contract beyond next summer, but he could have a role to play this campaign.

With Thomas Partey having displayed a complete inability to remain fit since joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid, Elneny will get minutes on the field.