‘It looks good’ – Chelsea star provides positive update on talks over contract extension

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has provided a positive update on talks with the club over a contract extension.

As reported by Transfermarkt, Christensen is out of contract with Chelsea next summer, which will have alarm bells ringing in Marina Granovskaia’s office.

The Dane has developed into of of Europe’s finest centre-backs, with his performances for his country in their unlikely Euro 2020 run testament to that.

Chelsea will likely do everything in their power to prevent Christensen from walking out of the door without there being a penny exchanged.

Whatever Chelsea are doing, it appears to be working. Christensen is quoted by Ekstra Bladet sounding upbeat about the prospect of his new deal being done.

“I know a lot is being said right now. I can not say too much, but I think it looks good.”

“We have won the Champions League and the Super Cup. I am very happy to be at this club and feel Chelsea are the right place to be in England.”

Christensen has seemingly displaced Thiago Silva at the centre of Thomas Tuchel’s back three, which is an achievement that deserves an enormous amount of credit.

Silva is one of the best defenders of his generation and proved last season that he still has plenty to offer the Blues at the back.

Still, he’s going to have a hard time working his way back into the side if Christensen stays fit and performs at his best on a consistent basis.