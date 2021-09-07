Chelsea star mentioned as potential transfer target for Inter Milan

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been mentioned as a potential transfer target for Inter Milan by Italian transfer news website Calciomercato.

Inter endured a difficult summer, having lost Antonio Conte, Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku. It was hardly an ideal way to build upon their first scudetto win for a decade.

Still, the Nerazzurri have won their opening two matches in Serie A, suggesting that all hope is not lost under new head coach Simone Inzaghi.

The Italian champions still have a strong squad, with there seemingly being intent on strengthening it further when the transfer window reopens.

It may seem bizarre to be talking transfers so soon after the window came to a close, but Calciomercato believe Inter are already working on their future transfer plans.

MORE: Chelsea news: Manager explains why €80m-rated defender didn’t join Blues over the summer

The report notes that both Aleksandar Kolarov and Ivan Perisic could depart next summer when their contracts expire. The left-sided pair will need replacing.

It’s claimed that Chelsea left-wing-back Marcos Alonso is a potential option for Inter, as well as Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic and VfB Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa.

Alonso in particular would be a superb signing for Inter, with the Spaniard having continually proven his attacking threat since signing for Chelsea in the summer of 2016.

Alonso had previously lost his place to Ben Chilwell under Thomas Tuchel, but won it back to earn himself a nomination for the Premier League August Player of the Month award.

Though he currently has no reason to push for a move away from Stamford Bridge, if he loses his spot once again further down the line, that could change.