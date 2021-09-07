Chelsea star provides fitness update after ‘tough’ period sidelined with COVID-19

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has provided a fitness update after recovering from coronavirus.

As was reported by the London Evening Standard last month, Pulisic was forced into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of Chelsea’s trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal.

The USMNT star was also ruled out of Chelsea’s tussle with Liverpool. He made his return over the international break during a 1-1 draw between the USA and China.

With Pulisic now back in contention for Chelsea ahead of the Aston Villa game this coming Saturday, he’s provided insight into what sort of condition he’s in.

Pulisic is quoted by chelseafc.com saying:

“Obviously it was tough for me. I wanted to be part of the team but I wasn’t 100 per cent ready.”

“We made the decision to play today [against Canada] and I felt pretty good. It’s good to be back with the team and I just want to be here to help in whatever way I can.”

Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to throw Pulisic straight back into the action as Chelsea take on Villa this weekend – it would be unnecessary to do so.

Chelsea have a wealth of attacking talent at their disposal, so there’d be no need to field a player before you were absolutely sure he was 100% fit.

Chelsea fans will remember how long it took Kai Havertz to full recover from COVID-19 around this same time last season.

The first-half of Havertz’s debut campaign at Chelsea was disrupted by the virus. Pulisic will be keen to ensure he doesn’t suffer similar troubles.