Why Cristiano Ronaldo may not make his Manchester United return against Newcastle on Saturday

Cristiano Ronaldo looked set to make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United on Saturday – that could now be delayed.

Man United fans, and rival fans alike, will still be struggling to get their heads around the fact that Ronaldo has returned.

The deal seemed to move so quick, with it eventually being signed and sealed on Deadline Day, before Ronaldo immediately jetted off on international duty.

Man United fans will no doubt be itching to see Ronaldo in action. It ought to turn some of that disbelief within the fanbase into euphoria.

According to a report by The Sun, though, they could now have to wait to see Ronaldo wearing Man United colours once again.

The report notes that Ronaldo will only get one day of training with his teammates ahead of the tussle with the Magpies on Saturday.

There is a suggestion that Man United fans may have to wait until Tuesday against BSC Young Boys to see Ronaldo make his second debut.

Ronaldo is in peak physical condition and already has minutes under his belt this season. You’d think he’ll be ready if called upon.

The decision will presumably be down to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make, whether he deems it appropriate to throw Ronaldo straight into the side.

With Man Utd vs Newcastle a 3pm kick-off on Saturday and thus not being broadcasted in the UK, we won’t be too disappointed if he does miss out.