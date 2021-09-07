Cristiano Ronaldo is to receive a special welcome back to Old Trafford, according to reports.

Ronaldo’s return to United was confirmed last week, the Portuguese superstar arriving on a cut-price deal from Juventus after deciding to move on ahead of his contract expiring next summer.

Due to isolation rules and Ronaldo’s international duty with Portugal, it’s unclear when he can make his debut.

But regardless, it seems that when United take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford this weekend, Ronaldo will get a special welcome.

The Sun report that United fans will be asked to give a warm welcome to Ronaldo and the Portuguese star will then walk into the middle of the pitch.

Raphael Varane was given a similar welcome following his transfer from Real Madrid, but with no disrespect to the defender, Ronaldo is likely to be greeted with a much bigger roar.

Ronaldo is a club legend from his first spell at Old Trafford and will remain a favourite for his second spell at the club.