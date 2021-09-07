Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been voted onto the European Club Association board despite being involved in the Super League scandal.

Just a matter of months ago, Levy took the decision to take Spurs into the ill-fated Super League project.

The super League, which included 12 teams, attempted to form an alternative competition to the Champions League which guaranteed qualification each ear for the founding members.

The idea was met with fury from Premier League supporters, in particular, many of which thought the project was one born out of greed from Europe’s biggest clubs, including the Premier League’s ‘big six’, who joined the competition and withdrew from the European Club Associating.

In the end, nine of the 12 clubs involved withdrew and rejoined the ECA, but each of the decision-makers from the clubs were still left with a long road to forgiveness.

Congratulations to Daniel Levy, Chairman, @SpursOfficial who has been elected to the ECA Executive Board #ECAGeneralAssembly pic.twitter.com/Sz6gumC239 — ECA (@ECAEurope) September 7, 2021

Though, it seems all has been forgotten pretty quickly when it comes to spurs chief Levy, who has been voted on to the European Club Association board today despite taking his club out of the organisation just months ago.

Levy beat Man City chief Ferran Soriano to making the board and was elected alongside Miguel Angel Gil, CEO of Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan chief Alessandro Antonello, another two who withdrew their clubs from the ECA before pledging them to the Super League.