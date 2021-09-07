Harry Maguire has spoken about the arrival of Raphael Varane at Old Trafford this summer.

Varane joined United from Real Madrid having entered the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And he has already made his debut, impressing in an away win over Wolves last time out, starting alongside Maguire.

Maguire and Varane are expected to form the first-choice centre-back partnership for United this season with the Reds having struggled to find a suitable partner for the former since his big-money arrival from Leicester City.

And the England international is looking forward to learning from Varane, who is widely considered to be one of the best centre-backs in the world having won everything at Real Madrid.

“Obviously it’s really exciting to get him at the club and to work alongside him,” Maguire told UMM.

“I think him coming in will bolster the defensive unit. We can learn off each other, we can push each other and that’s what we want for the club. We want to keep more clean sheets and the more competition the better.”

MORE: Lindelof issues his verdict on Varane transfer

Conceding goals cost United last season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaers men letting in 12 more than champions Manchester City, while Liverpool and Chelsea below them both had better defensive records.

Solskjaer will be hoping the signing of Varane helps to turn things around at the back.