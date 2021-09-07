Javier Hernandez claims he scored a goal for Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would struggle to match.

Hernandez spent five years at Old Trafford, four of which he actually played for a Reds due to a loan spell at Real Madrid before his eventual departure.

And during that time, the Mexican became a fan favourite, affectionately known as ‘el chicarito’, scoring 37 goals in 103 Premier League appearances.

But one goal that didn’t count towards that total was an eye-catching, or rather nose-crushing goal he scored during a Community Shield clash with Chelsea.

The goal saw Hernandez mis-hit a shot so wildly that it cannoned up, off his face and into the goal.

And the now LA Galaxy star claims not even Ronaldo or Messi could score a goal like it.

Recalling his time at Old Trafford, he told United’s official podcast: “It was special when I met the lads in the dressing room and everything, but it was more special when I arrived in Manchester and I went to Carrington and the dressing room for the first time and then when I went to Old Trafford as well, playing friendlies or whatever before the season,” recalls Hernandez.

“After that, we went to Wembley and we played the Community Shield.

“The goal I scored with my face, where I assist and I score – it’s the best goal ever, man [laughs]

“Cristiano and Messi don’t have a goal like that, man! I should have credit! It was like a nose goal. A nose-mouth goal. I should have more credit for it!”

Hernandez is now with LA Galaxy in MLS, initially joining last year following a short spell at Sevilla.

Since making the move to the City of Angels, the Mexican has scored 12 goals in 22 games, proving he still has that midas touch in front of goal.