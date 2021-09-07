Liverpool to battle Barcelona and Bayern Munich for signature of German starlet

Liverpool have been mentioned as a potential suitor for RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi.

RB Salzburg’s love affair with centre-forwards appears set to continue, with Adeyemi likely looking to emulate Erling Haaland and Patson Daka’s goal tallies in the Austrian top division.

After seven goals in eight appearances this season to date, the 19-year-old was given his first call-up to the Germany squad by new manager Hansi Flick.

Adeyemi is also eligible for Nigeria, so you imagine the Germans would be keen to get him commit to them internationally as soon as possible.

The striker got off to a flyer on the international stage, scoring on his debut for Germany in a 6-0 drubbing of Armenia in World Cup qualifying.

Adeyemi has the goal-scoring touch, and that appears to have heads turning in Europe’s top five leagues.

According to BILD, Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all tracking the teenager, who is valued in the region of €20m [£17.2m] by RB Salzburg.

All three clubs traditionally look to build for the future in the transfer market, every bit as much they strengthen for the present.

Adeyemi looks to have a very bright future ahead of himself. We’ll have to wait and see which of the three, or anyone else, manage to get a deal done.