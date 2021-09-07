Liverpool linked with £30m January move for Real Madrid attacking midfielder

Liverpool have been linked with a January move for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

Asensio was highly rated during his younger years at Real Madrid. He was considered the future of Los Blancos’ midfield, a bargain at the price of just €3.7m [£3.2m], as per ESPN‘s report when the deal was done.

However, not all has gone to plan for the Spaniard, with Asensio now being 25-years-old, below the level he was expected to be at by now and struggling to nail down a place in the Real Madrid starting eleven.

There may soon come a time where he considers a change of scenery in order to inject life into his stuttering career. According to Todo Fichajes, Liverpool would be prepared to offer him a new challenge.

The report claims that Liverpool are planning to do business in the January transfer window, having neglected the summer market after bringing in Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig before it had even opened.

Todo Fichajes believe that Liverpool have set aside €35m [£30m] which they plan on investing in Asensio in January. Real Madrid’s stance on any potential sale is unclear at this point in time.

Asensio would be a real wildcard addition to the Liverpool squad. Jurgen Klopp would likely back himself to get the best out of him, but the challenges posed by life in the Premier League could threaten that.

Liverpool’s money would be safer if spent elsewhere, but the potential rewards may not compare to the prospect of getting Asensio back to his best and delivering the goods on a regular basis.