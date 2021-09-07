Liverpool star linked with premature exit after struggling to impress in Premier League

A report published by Todo Fichajes has casted doubt over the Liverpool future of midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago, a product of Barcelona’s illustrious La Masia academy, has been considered among the best midfielders on the planet for a number of years now.

After Liverpool managed to convince the Spaniard to leave Bayern Munich and move to Anfield, it looked like a masterstroke in the transfer market.

However, Thiago did not have the impact in his debut campaign as a Liverpool player that many thought he would. All told, it was slightly underwhelming.

Todo Fichajes now suggest that he could leave Liverpool, with former side Barcelona mentioned as a possible destination.

There is no suggestion at this point that this is any further down the line than an idea, but Todo Fichajes believe Thiago COULD leave Liverpool in January.

Of course, that has to be taken with a pinch of salt, with Jurgen Klopp unlikely to be keen on trimming down his squad midway through the season.

Liverpool have also lost Gini Wijnaldum without having signed a replacement. Parting ways with another midfielder would be rather naive.

There is always a possibility that Thiago will look to leave further down the line if he doesn’t settle, but a January exit seems incredibly unlikely at this point in time.