Manchester United midfielder confirms possibility of summer transfer was discussed

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has confirmed that he spoke to the club regarding interest in signing him over the summer.

The Red Devils made a hefty investment in the Dutchman in the summer of 2020 in order to sign him from Ajax.

The BBC reported that Man United had parted ways with an initial £35m, plus the possibility of a further £5m in add-ons, to get the deal done.

Unfortunately for van de Beek, not all has gone to plan so far at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has only scarcely given him an opportunity to impress.

Consequently, there was a question mark over his future at United over the summer, but the window has now closed without the 24-year-old moving elsewhere.

The prospect of him leaving the club WAS discussed, though. The player has confirmed that himself while appearing as a guest on Vibe With FIVE.

Rio Ferdinand asked van de Beek directly on Vibe With FIVE whether a move to Everton or elsewhere was close over the summer, to which he replied:

“I spoke with the manager about it and the club. They were clear they wanted me to stay here.”

“The manager was really positive about me and he said: ‘I need you and I want to keep you here’.”

“Of course, what I see here now in the beginning of the season is difficult, because I didn’t play one minute, but he said; ‘What I see every day in training, I see a different Donny now’.”

“He was really positive about me and I’m feeling well. I’m in good shape so I hope that I can show the people that I improved a lot.”

“He sees a big difference, that I’m a little bit stronger now. He can see that I now have one-year of experience here in England. If he sees me now [compared to] the beginning, he sees a big difference.”

van de Beek is a young man who clearly just wants to play football. He has seemingly been given encouragement of doing that at Man United by Solskjaer.

He will be keenly aware that his future will have to be revisited if his situation remains the same as of January, but for now, all he can do is work hard and remain patient.